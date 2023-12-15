Government Affirms Stable Supply of Electricity and Gas this Winter

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korean government vowed to do its best to maintain the supply of electricity for the winter, and said the supply has remained stable so far.The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy examined national supplies of electricity and gas as well as safety preparations during a meeting Friday chaired by Second Vice Minister Kang Kyung-sung.The ministry said demand peaked this winter on December 21 at 91-point-six gigawatts, but the country secured 13-point-seven gigawatts of reserve power with 22 nuclear reactors in operation.It forecast that electricity demand would spike to 97-point-two gigawatts in January due to falling temperatures and snow, but problems were unlikely with seven-point-eight gigawatts of additional reserves ready.The ministry also said it had enough gas stored for the winter thanks to long-term import contracts and that it would barter for more if necessary to ensure stable supplies.It is conducting intensive inspections of social welfare facilities, accommodations, traditional markets and other facilities prone to electricity accidents.Through February, it will also carry out special inspections of public bathhouses, where there have been electrocution accidents.