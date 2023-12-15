Heavy Snow Hits Seoul, Gangwon Province

Photo : YONHAP News

Snow was falling throughout most of the country at midday Saturday, with the greater Seoul area and Gangwon Province hit especially hard.Heavy snowfall advisory was in effect throughout the greater Seoul area and some parts of Gangwon Province as of noon Saturday.Heavy snowfall advisory is declared when five or more centimeters of snow are expected during 24 hours.The eastern and northwestern parts of Gyeonggi Province are expected to see two to seven centimeters of snow on Saturday and Sunday. Northeastern Seoul will see one to five centimeters, while northwestern Seoul, southwestern Seoul and Incheon will see one to three centimeters.Mountain areas of Gangwon Province are expected to see five to 15 centimeters of snow, with some parts getting 20 centimeters or more, while inland parts of the province should see three to eight centimeters.Although the snow and rain are forecast to end Sunday, clouds will likely obscure the last sunset of the year in most of Korea.Skies will likely be clear on New Year's Day in much of the country, though clouds are expected to cover the East Sea coast and Jeju Island.