Photo : YONHAP News

K-pop sensation NewJeans will appear on the 74th Kōhaku Uta Gassen, a major Japanese music program on New Year's Eve.According to Japanese broadcaster NHK, the host of the show, NewJeans will perform three songs - "OMG," "Ditto" and "ETA" - on the "Special Medley" stage.According to the group's agency ADOR, the program is giving NewJeans an exceptional welcome, providing them a special stage even before their official Japanese debut.Other K-pop groups appearing on the program include Le Sserafim, Twice sub-unit MiSaMo, Stray Kids and Seventeen.The annual Kōhaku Uta Gassen counts down the New Year by inviting the biggest musical acts of the year for a competition between male and female performers.