N. Korea Plans to Launch 3 More Reconnaissance Satellites Next Year

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea reportedly plans to launch three additional military reconnaissance satellites next year.According to the North’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), on Sunday, leader Kim Jong-un presented the goal the previous day during a plenary session of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party, adding that the session discussed all-out measures to promote the development of the country’s space science and technology.Wrapping up five days of the meeting, Kim reportedly called for a fundamental change in the North’s principle and direction towards South Korea based on a cool-headed analysis of the bitter history of inter-Korean relations, which has been marked by repeated distrust and confrontation.Kim also ruled out the possibility of unifying with South Korea, saying that North Korea seeks a unification policy based on "one nation and two systems," which is in stark contrast to South Korea’s policy of "unification of the two Koreas by absorption."Kim reportedly stressed that North Korea should not make a mistake by considering South Korea a counterpart for reconciliation and unification, saying that Seoul has declared the North as a main enemy and only seeks opportunities for unification through absorption and the collapse of the North Korean regime.The year-end plenary meeting, which began on Tuesday, appears to have concluded on Saturday.