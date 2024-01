Photo : YONHAP News

This year’s bell-tolling ceremony on New Year’s Eve will be held from 11 p.m. on Sunday to 1 a.m. Monday at Bosingak Pavilion in central Seoul.The annual midnight bell-ringing celebration to ring in the new year has been held every year for seven decades, since 1953.This year’s event will start at 11 p.m. with a music performance and a parade on a 400-meter section of the Sejong-daero street running from Bosingak in Jongro District.At midnight, a total of 22 people, including Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon and 18 civil representatives, will ring the bell 33 times.The bell-ringing ceremony will be immediately followed by the rise of the "Midnight Sun," a 12-meter-radius artifact symbolizing the new year, on Sejong-daero Street. A subsequent K-pop concert will celebrate the start of the new year.As the event is expected to draw about 100-thousand people, the city will deploy some eleven-hundred safety and traffic guards for public safety.