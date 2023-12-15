Broadcasting Regulator Delays License Renewals of 141 Terrestrial TV Stations

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea Communications Commission (KCC) on Sunday delayed its decision to renew licenses for over 140 terrestrial TV stations.The broadcasting regulator had initially planned to hold a plenary session on Sunday morning to renew the licenses of 141 stations owned by 34 companies but abruptly canceled it on Sunday.KCC Vice Chairman Lee Sang-in said on Sunday in a briefing that the meeting was postponed due to insufficiency of time to carry out an in-depth review of all the materials on the 141 stations and decide renewals and related conditions.Lee said that the commission plans to conclude the review as quickly as possible, adding that the companies will not face penalties due to the expiration of their licenses as the delay is a move to conduct a proper review.To that end, the KCC is reportedly reviewing a possible application of related laws, including those on broadcasting and administrative procedures.As the broadcast station licenses are scheduled to expire on December 31, there have been concerns in the industry over the possibility of unlicensed illegal broadcasting in case the KCC fails to renew the licenses by Sunday.