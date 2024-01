Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has vowed to complete a strengthened South Korea-U.S. extended deterrence system by the first half of this year to fundamentally block nuclear and missile threats from North Korea.In his New Year's address broadcast live from the top office on Monday, Yoon also vowed to transform the military into a powerful force in science and technology based on artificial intelligence, manned and unmanned complex combat systems, and cutting-edge science and technology.In addition, the president pledged to accelerate the pace of building a three-pronged system of the military to enhance the country’s capabilities in dealing with the North’s nuclear and missile threats.Yoon stressed that South Korea is building a genuine and lasting “peace through strength”, not a peace that relies on another party’s good will.