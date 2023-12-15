President Yoon, Party Leaders Visit National Cemetery on New Year’s Day

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol and leaders of ruling and opposition parties began the new year with a visit to the Seoul National Cemetery.The South Korean leader visited the cemetery on Monday along with some 40 officials and his aides including Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, laying flowers and burning incense.President Yoon wrote in the guestbook that he will focus on people’s livelihoods and the economy.Ruling People Power Party interim leader Han Dong-hoon also visited the cemetery and paid respects at the Memorial Tower and the gravesites of former presidents Rhee Syngman, Park Chung-hee, Kim Young-sam, and Kim Dae-jung.Han wrote in the guestbook that he will create a better future for South Korea together with the citizens.Main opposition Democratic Party Chair Lee Jae-myung paid respects at the Memorial Tower and the gravesite of former President Kim Dae-jung along with floor leader Hong Ihk-pyo and other key party officials.The DP chair wrote in the guestbook that he will not forget the noble sacrifice of the fallen heroes who died protecting the country.