Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

At Least 6 Dead after Massive Earthquake Rocks Japan Monday

Written: 2024-01-02 08:30:27Updated: 2024-01-02 08:44:39

At Least 6 Dead after Massive Earthquake Rocks Japan Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

At least six people have been killed and dozens of others injured in a series of strong earthquakes in Japan on Monday that triggered tsunami warnings and evacuation orders.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency(JMA), aftershocks continued into Tuesday morning after a magnitude five-point-seven earthquake struck the Noto Peninsula at 4:06 p.m. Monday, followed by the strongest tremor at 4:10 p.m. with a magnitude of seven-point-six.

The agency said that the major quake occurred at a very shallow depth, with the epicenter located 30 kilometers east-northeast of Wajima City in Ishikawa Prefecture.

According to Japan’s public broadcaster NHK, aftershocks continued into the morning in Ishikawa and nearby prefectures after the strongest quake on Monday evening, with a four-point-nine-magnitude tremor reportedly hitting the region at 4:42 a.m. Tuesday.

The JMA said that the seven-point-six-magnitude quake was followed by 93 tremors in the region up to midnight, and led to tsunami warnings for Honshu and Hokkaido and other regions that were later downgraded.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >