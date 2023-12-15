At Least 6 Dead after Massive Earthquake Rocks Japan Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

At least six people have been killed and dozens of others injured in a series of strong earthquakes in Japan on Monday that triggered tsunami warnings and evacuation orders.According to the Japan Meteorological Agency(JMA), aftershocks continued into Tuesday morning after a magnitude five-point-seven earthquake struck the Noto Peninsula at 4:06 p.m. Monday, followed by the strongest tremor at 4:10 p.m. with a magnitude of seven-point-six.The agency said that the major quake occurred at a very shallow depth, with the epicenter located 30 kilometers east-northeast of Wajima City in Ishikawa Prefecture.According to Japan’s public broadcaster NHK, aftershocks continued into the morning in Ishikawa and nearby prefectures after the strongest quake on Monday evening, with a four-point-nine-magnitude tremor reportedly hitting the region at 4:42 a.m. Tuesday.The JMA said that the seven-point-six-magnitude quake was followed by 93 tremors in the region up to midnight, and led to tsunami warnings for Honshu and Hokkaido and other regions that were later downgraded.