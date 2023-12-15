S. Korea Conducts Artillery Exercises on New Year's Day

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean military started the new year with artillery exercises in Gangwon Province on Monday.The Army said that about 330 service members of an artillery brigade of the 3rd Infantry Division fired about 150 rounds of artillery during training at the central frontline area simulating a scenario in which enemy forces open fire first.Under the scenario, the military's artillery detection radar and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) detected the enemy provocation which was followed by artillery shots by the brigade.Captain Baek Jong-chan said in a statement that through the first artillery training of 2024, the unit once again confirmed its readiness and ability to immediately retaliate against the enemy in the event of armed hostility.Meanwhile, Army Chief of Staff Park An-su visited a training field in Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province on Monday to meet with soldiers who conducted combat shooting training for eight days despite the cold wave as well as visiting a unit of the missile strategic command in Gangwon Province.