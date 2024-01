Photo : YONHAP News

The Japan Meteorological Agency reportedly included South Korea’s Dokdo islets when it issued tsunami warnings after a series of strong earthquakes on Monday afternoon.According to the agency’s website on Monday, the highest-level tsunami alert was issued in the Noto area of Ishikawa Prefecture, where the strongest seven-point-six magnitude earthquake occurred, with lower-level tsunami warnings for Fukui, Niigata, and Toyama prefectures.The agency also issued tsunami advisories for Hokkaido and Tottori prefectures that included Dokdo.The islets have been included in previous weather forecasts by the Japanese weather agency as local territory.