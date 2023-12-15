Menu Content

N. Korea Moves toward Eliminating Inter-Korean Affairs Organizations

Written: 2024-01-02 09:40:29Updated: 2024-01-02 09:46:23

N. Korea Moves toward Eliminating Inter-Korean Affairs Organizations

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has reportedly initiated discussions on dismantling organizations in charge of inter-Korean relations on the order of leader Kim Jong-un.

According to the state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Monday, foreign minister Choe Son-hui held a meeting earlier in the day with related officials, including Ri Son-gwon, head of the Workers’ Party’s United Front Department(UFD) in charge of relations with South Korea.

The KCNA said that the discussion was a follow-up to Kim's order to dismantle related organizations and make a fundamental change in Pyongyang’s principle and policy toward Seoul during the recent key party meeting last week.

At the end of the meeting, the regime leader called for measures to readjust and reform the organizations in charge of inter-Korean affairs, including the UFD, and to comprehensively change the principle and orientation of the struggle.

Kim reportedly said North Korea’s national prestige and status is not suited to discussions on unification with South Korea, which is nothing more than a colonial pawn of the United States, and it is time for the North to acknowledge reality and clarify its relationship with the South.
