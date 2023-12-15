PPP Interim Chair to Visit Daegu, DP Chief to Meet Ex-Pres. Moon

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling People Power Party(PPP) interim leader Han Dong-hoon will visit Daegu on Tuesday for the first time since assuming the post last week.Han will visit the traditional stronghold of the conservative party in the afternoon along with floor leader Yun Jae-ok, secretary general Jang Dong-hyuk and other senior party officials to attend a regional New Year’s meeting.Ahead of the meeting, the PPP chair will first visit the Daejeon National Cemetery on Tuesday morning and attend the local New Year’s meeting of Daejeon party officials.Meanwhile, main opposition Democratic Party(DP) Chairman Lee Jae-myung plans to visit Yangsan in South Gyeongsang Province on Tuesday to meet with former President Moon Jae-in for lunch.Lee is expected to seek advice from the former president regarding extreme division within the party amid moves by former DP chair Lee Nak-yon to create a new party ahead of the April general elections.On New Year’s Day on Monday, the main opposition leader visited the graves of former Presidents Kim Dae-jung and Roh Moo-hyun in the Seoul National Cemetery and the southeastern village of Bongha, respectively.