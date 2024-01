Photo : YONHAP News

The historical drama film "12.12: The Day" has drawn over 12 million viewers.According to Plus M Entertainment, cumulative ticket sales for the movie, released on November 22, surpassed the 12 million-mark on Monday.Total admissions have exceeded that of "Tae Guk Gi: The Brotherhood of War," which posted eleven-point-seven million tickets sold in 2004, and is expected to surpass the historical drama movie "A Taxi Driver," which recorded 12-point-two million admissions in 2017.The all-time box office record is held by “Roaring Currents” released in 2014, which drew 17-point-six million viewers."12.12: The Day" topped ten million admissions on December 24 and overtook “The Roundup: No Way Out” to become the most-watched film in South Korea last year.The political drama directed by Kim Sung-su is based on actual events during the 1979 military coup.