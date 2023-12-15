Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

PM Han Highlights Reform Push as Gov’t Set to Enter 3rd Year in Office

Written: 2024-01-02 10:22:02Updated: 2024-01-02 14:43:12

PM Han Highlights Reform Push as Gov’t Set to Enter 3rd Year in Office

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo highlighted a resolve to push for reforms as the administration enters its third year in office in the new year as he called for a definitive change felt by the public based on progress made in state affairs.

At a government kick-off ceremony for the new year on Tuesday, Han said reform tasks necessary for the nation's sustainability that supports a leap into the future must be fulfilled, adding that public livelihoods, preparations for the future and national unity are the focus of 2024.

Han pledged to actively push for policies aimed at easing public burden from rising prices, while expanding state support for job creation and small loans for the working class.

He vowed to focus on reforms in labor, education and national pensions as well as medical service for a better future.

Calling the demographic change the biggest threat impeding sustainable growth, the prime minister said the government will seek extraordinary measures to resolve the population issue.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >