PM Han Highlights Reform Push as Gov’t Set to Enter 3rd Year in Office

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo highlighted a resolve to push for reforms as the administration enters its third year in office in the new year as he called for a definitive change felt by the public based on progress made in state affairs.At a government kick-off ceremony for the new year on Tuesday, Han said reform tasks necessary for the nation's sustainability that supports a leap into the future must be fulfilled, adding that public livelihoods, preparations for the future and national unity are the focus of 2024.Han pledged to actively push for policies aimed at easing public burden from rising prices, while expanding state support for job creation and small loans for the working class.He vowed to focus on reforms in labor, education and national pensions as well as medical service for a better future.Calling the demographic change the biggest threat impeding sustainable growth, the prime minister said the government will seek extraordinary measures to resolve the population issue.