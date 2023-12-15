DP Chief Attacked while Visiting Busan

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung was attacked on Tuesday while on a visit to the southeastern port city of Busan.An unidentified man attacked the left side of Lee's neck at around 10:27 a.m. as he was speaking to reporters after checking the site of delayed construction for a new airport on Gadeok Island. The opposition leader then fell to the ground bleeding.Lee was transported by helicopter to a hospital some 20 minutes after the attack, having receiving medical treatment on-site for a wound around one centimeter long, with the police saying that he was not gravely injured.The suspect, who approached the DP chief pretending to be a supporter before attacking him with a weapon around 20 to 30 centimeters long, was immediately apprehended by the police.Lee was scheduled to pay a courtesy visit to former President Moon Jae-in at his residence in Yangsan, South Gyeongsang Province later in the day.Upon news of the attack, President Yoon Suk Yeol said something that must never happen has occurred, ordering a prompt investigation by authorities. Presidential office spokesperson Kim Soo-kyung said Yoon stressed that such acts of violence should not be tolerated under any circumstance.Ruling People Power Party(PPP) interim leader Han Dong-hoon hoped for Lee's prompt recovery, urging investigative authorities to conduct a strictly fair and swift investigation to hold to account those found responsible.