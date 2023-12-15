Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

DP Chief Attacked while Visiting Busan

Written: 2024-01-02 10:35:57Updated: 2024-01-02 11:33:54

DP Chief Attacked while Visiting Busan

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung was attacked on Tuesday while on a visit to the southeastern port city of Busan.

An unidentified man attacked the left side of Lee's neck at around 10:27 a.m. as he was speaking to reporters after checking the site of delayed construction for a new airport on Gadeok Island. The opposition leader then fell to the ground bleeding.

Lee was transported by helicopter to a hospital some 20 minutes after the attack, having receiving medical treatment on-site for a wound around one centimeter long, with the police saying that he was not gravely injured.

The suspect, who approached the DP chief pretending to be a supporter before attacking him with a weapon around 20 to 30 centimeters long, was immediately apprehended by the police.

Lee was scheduled to pay a courtesy visit to former President Moon Jae-in at his residence in Yangsan, South Gyeongsang Province later in the day.

Upon news of the attack, President Yoon Suk Yeol said something that must never happen has occurred, ordering a prompt investigation by authorities. Presidential office spokesperson Kim Soo-kyung said Yoon stressed that such acts of violence should not be tolerated under any circumstance.

Ruling People Power Party(PPP) interim leader Han Dong-hoon hoped for Lee's prompt recovery, urging investigative authorities to conduct a strictly fair and swift investigation to hold to account those found responsible.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >