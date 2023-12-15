Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Yoon Pledges to Overcome 'Korea Discount' through Deregulation

Written: 2024-01-02 12:30:04Updated: 2024-01-02 14:24:32

Yoon Pledges to Overcome 'Korea Discount' through Deregulation

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol pledged to overcome the "Korea discount" afflicting local stocks with lower values or higher risk premiums compared to global assets by streamlining red tape in the capital market.

At the Korea Exchange's annual opening ceremony on Tuesday, Yoon said the domestic stock market is very much undervalued despite many globally competitive corporations in the country.

Yoon, who is the first sitting president to attend the event, promised to prepare short-selling reforms in accordance with his plan while pushing to abolish the application of income taxes on financial investments.

The president mentioned a review of legal revisions to enhance small shareholders' profits and expand programs to support their asset formation.

Calling the market a place of growth for both the public and businesses that provides opportunity to support people's asset accumulation, Yoon stressed the need to revitalize the financial investment sector.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >