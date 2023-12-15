Yoon Pledges to Overcome 'Korea Discount' through Deregulation

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol pledged to overcome the "Korea discount" afflicting local stocks with lower values or higher risk premiums compared to global assets by streamlining red tape in the capital market.At the Korea Exchange's annual opening ceremony on Tuesday, Yoon said the domestic stock market is very much undervalued despite many globally competitive corporations in the country.Yoon, who is the first sitting president to attend the event, promised to prepare short-selling reforms in accordance with his plan while pushing to abolish the application of income taxes on financial investments.The president mentioned a review of legal revisions to enhance small shareholders' profits and expand programs to support their asset formation.Calling the market a place of growth for both the public and businesses that provides opportunity to support people's asset accumulation, Yoon stressed the need to revitalize the financial investment sector.