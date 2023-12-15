Death Toll from 7.6-Mag. Quake in Japan's Noto Peninsula Rises to 24

Photo : YONHAP News

At least 24 people were killed and dozens of others injured after a seven-point-six-magnitude earthquake rocked Japan's western Noto Peninsula on Monday.According to Japan's Kyodo News on Tuesday, over 100 buildings, including wooden homes, in the Ishikawa Prefecture city of Wajima either collapsed or burned down, with fatalities forecast to further rise due to ongoing post-quake fires while missing persons reports have been filed throughout the affected region.As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, 44-thousand-700 households in the prefecture were without electricity, with parts of Ishikawa, Toyama, Niigata prefectures also experiencing water outages.Japan's public broadcaster NHK said that as of 6 a.m. Tuesday, 129 aftershocks that could be felt had been detected on the peninsula.The country's weather authorities have since lifted a tsunami warning and advisory that had been issued along coastal regions of Honshu and Hokkaido, with partial operations of the bullet train and flights at Noto Airport were suspended for inspections.South Korea's weather agency said on Tuesday that a record-high tsunami of up to 85 centimeters was observed at around 8:35 p.m. Monday at Mukho Port in eastern Gangwon Province.