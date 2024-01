Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) condemned Tuesday’s armed attack on leader Lee Jae-myung in the southeastern city of Busan as a “terrorist act” and “a serious threat to democracy.”DP spokesperson Kwon Chil-seung met with reporters at Pusan National University Hospital, denouncing the assault as something that should not have happened under any circumstances.The ruling People Power Party(PPP) also expressed concern over the attack and hope for Lee’s speedy recovery while urging the police to conduct a quick and thorough investigation, with interim party chair Han Dong-hoon issuing a condemnation while saying South Korea is a country that advocates democracy.President Yoon Suk Yeol expressed deep concern for Lee’s safety and instructed the police and other relevant authorities to quickly get to the bottom of the case.