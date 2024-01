Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution and police announced that special teams will be established to investigate the attack on main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung in Busan.The Supreme Prosecutors’ Office said on Tuesday that Prosecutor General Lee One-seok ordered the Busan District Prosecutors’ Office to form a special probe unit to take charge of the attack case in light of the gravity of what it called a “terror attack” on a political figure.The chief of the national police, Yoon Hee-keun, also ordered the Busan Metropolitan Police Agency to form a special investigative team to quickly probe the attack.Yoon called for a thorough inspection of the details of the attack, the motive behind it and the involvement of any others, vowing to bolster protection for prominent figures to prevent a similar incident.