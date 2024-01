Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese authorities say at least 30 people are dead, after a seven-point-six magnitude earthquake hit Japan’s Ishikawa Prefecture on Monday.The massive quake led to landslides and the collapse of multiple buildings, even sparking a large-scale fire in a popular tourist area.Wajima City reported the largest number of deaths, where 200 buildings were destroyed by a fire that broke out immediately after the quake.While authorities have not officially announced the number of injured, 33 people were transported to the Nanao City hospital on Monday.Around 32-thousand residents of Ishikawa and Toyama Prefectures have been displaced and have been placed at evacuation centers.Electricity supply was also cut off to over 32-thousand households as of 11 a.m. in Ishikawa Prefecture, while hundreds of households in Niigata Prefecture also experienced power outages.