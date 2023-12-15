Gov't Expands Scope of I-Dolbom Babysitting Program to Lessen Child Support Burdens

Photo : Getty Images Bank

Starting from this year, households with two or more children will get additional support from the government when paying for the I-Dolbom babysitting program.The gender equality and family ministry announced on Tuesday that it will expand the scope of the program from this year to lessen families’ burdens on child support.The I-Dolbom program provides babysitting services to households with children aged 12 or younger which face difficulty in child care, including families in which both parents work.The family ministry plans to expand the number of households which will be eligible to get such support from 85-thousand to 110-thousand.For households that have two or more children, the ministry will cover an additional ten percent of parents’ share in payment for the babysitting program.For parents aged 24 or younger who are raising an infant that is one year-old or younger, the government will cover 90 percent of I-Dolbom costs if such families’ monthly salary is less than 150 percent of the middle-class average.