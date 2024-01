Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has sent a message of condolence to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida over Japan’s Ishikawa Prefecture being devastated by a seven-point-six magnitude earthquake that has left at least 48 people dead.In the message delivered on Tuesday, Yoon extended condolences to the quake victims and bereaved families while expressing intent to help Japan’s recovery efforts.The president also expressed hope that the residents of areas hit by the quake will be able to go back to their normal lives promptly.The foreign ministry also disclosed the same wishes as the president on Tuesday.Seoul plans to mull ways to support Japan after taking into account various conditions, including the scope of damage and whether Tokyo will make a request for assistance.Tokyo has yet to make such a request.