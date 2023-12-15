Death Toll from Japan's Quake Climbs to 48

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan’s Kyodo News Agency says the death toll from the seven-point-six magnitude earthquake that hit Japan’s Ishikawa Prefecture on Monday climbed to 48 as of 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.The report said Wajima City, which reported the largest number of deaths, is set to see its death toll rise further as some 200 buildings collapsed or were destroyed by a fire that broke out shortly after the quake.Other parts of the prefecture, including Nanao city, have received multiple reports of people who have gone missing after buildings crumbled.According to Japan’s NHK, 33 people injured from the quake were transported to a city hospital in Nanao up until Monday night. Eighteen were reported to have suffered injuries in Toyama Prefecture while the Niigata and Fukui prefectures saw 20 and six injured people, respectively.Meanwhile, the quake has left 44-thousand-700 households in Ishikawa without power as of 8 a.m. Tuesday while some parts of the Ishikawa, Toyama and Niigata prefectures suffered suspension of water supply.