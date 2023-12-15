Menu Content

Politics

DP in Shock After Attack Against Leader Lee Jae-myung

Written: 2024-01-02 18:43:00Updated: 2024-01-02 18:44:25

DP in Shock After Attack Against Leader Lee Jae-myung

Photo : KBS News

Tuesday’s attack on its leader has left the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) in shock.

Rep. Woo Won-shik, who is a supporter of DP chair Lee Jae-myung, said in a Facebook post that Tuesday’s attack is a clear act of terrorism against the leader of the main opposition party and poses a serious threat to democracy before stressing the need for the incident to be actively investigated. 

DP Rep. Hong Young-pyo, who is not Lee's supporter , also called for a thorough probe, saying violence is a crime that cannot be tolerated under any circumstance.

The DP leadership also cautioned lawmakers to refrain from commenting on rumors about the attack and the attacker. 

In a message sent to legislators, DP Floor Leader Hong Ihk-pyo urged lawmakers to refrain from making political interpretations over Tuesday’s incident and statements about the attacker.  

Former Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon, who had previously announced that he would exit the party to form a new one of his own, has put his plans on hold, according to his close aides. 

The DP is set to hold an emergency meeting of its lawmakers on Wednesday to discuss details of the attack and progress in Lee’s treatment.
