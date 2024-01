Photo : YONHAP News

The foreign ministry said on Tuesday that there were no reports of South Koreans injured in a fiery plane crash at Japan’s Haneda Airport.A ministry official said that the government will provide consular assistance for South Koreans when necessary. A consul from a diplomatic mission in Japan was dispatched to the airport in case there were any South Korean nationals requiring assistance.At around 5:47 p.m. Tuesday, a Japan Airlines flight carrying 379 passengers and crew was making a normal landing on a runway at the airport when it crashed with a Japan Coast Guard plane, catching fire shortly after.All passengers and crew aboard the commercial plane evacuated safely, but five of six aboard the coast guard plane died.