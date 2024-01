Photo : YONHAP News

The death toll from the seven-point-six magnitude earthquake that hit Japan's Ishikawa Prefecture on Monday climbed to 62 as of Wednesday.According to Japan's Kyodo News, Ishikawa authorities said that at least 62 people have been killed as of 12 a.m. Wednesday. Over 130 others have reportedly been injured.Local media outlets said that the death toll is feared to continue rising as many buildings collapsed and roads to the affected region have been rendered unusable.The Japan Meteorological Agency said that as of 3 a.m. Wednesday, 448 tremors with magnitude one or higher were observed on the Noto Peninsula since the mainshock struck at 4 p.m. Monday, with a strong magnitude-five aftershock striking the peninsula at 2:21 a.m. Wednesday.