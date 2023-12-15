Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Inter-Korea

'S. Korea to Request UNSC Meeting in Case of N. Korean Provocation'

Written: 2024-01-03 08:46:15Updated: 2024-01-03 09:22:20

'S. Korea to Request UNSC Meeting in Case of N. Korean Provocation'

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s ambassador to the United Nations said that his country will directly call a UN Security Council(UNSC) meeting over any North Korean provocation if needed as Seoul begins its two-year term as a nonpermanent member.

Ambassador Hwang Joon-kook made the remarks to reporters on Tuesday following a flag installation ceremony for the newly elected UNSC members at UN headquarters in New York.

Hwang also referred to regime leader Kim Jong-un's recent characterization of inter-Korean relations as a state of war between two hostile countries as a development that should not be taken lightly.

The ambassador said that although there are no North Korea-related issues on the UNSC agenda in January, South Korea has the right to request a Council meeting if needed, adding that he asked other member countries to cooperate during a breakfast on Tuesday.

The flags of the five newly-elected member states of the Security Council for the 2024-to-2025 term – South Korea, Algeria, Guyana, Sierra Leone and Slovenia – were ceremonially installed on Tuesday, marking the official start of their tenure on the Council.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >