Yoon to Receive New Year's Policy Briefings in Forum from Thursday

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol will begin receiving New Year’s policy briefings from Thursday in a public forum.According to the top office on Wednesday, this year’s briefings consist of about ten sessions in the format of a discussion between the president, the public and experts on certain topics at various locations, departing from last year’s ministry briefings at the former presidential office Cheong Wa Dae.The issues to be covered include housing, jobs, small- and medium-sized businesses, public safety, transportation, medical reform, the low birth rate and energy policy, beginning with peoples’ livelihoods and the economy on Thursday.The presidential office said that it is considering proper venues for each topic, with the second policy briefing on housing set for next Wednesday to be held at an area designated for redevelopment.Industrial complexes, universities, sites of metropolitan transportation facility projects and military units are also reportedly candidate venues for the policy briefings.Yoon’s office said he gave orders to create an opportunity for in-depth discussions on topics closely linked to people’s livelihoods that involve relevant ministries, experts and interested parties.