International NK News: Nicaraguan Ambassador to N. Korea to Take up Post Soon

Nicaragua appears set to open an embassy in North Korea in the near future.



According to the U.S.-based NK News, Nicaraguan Vice President Rosario Murillo said in an interview with a local media on Tuesday that the country’s new ambassador to North Korea Manuel Modesto Munguia will soon take up his post in Pyongyang.



Murillo, the wife of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega and a government spokesperson, reportedly said that the new ambassador will soon be dispatched to perform his duties on behalf of the people of Nicaragua.



Murillo said that Nicaragua plans to present the envoy’s letter of credentials to North Korean foreign minister Choe Son-hui.



When a new ambassador is appointed to North Korea, a copy of the letter of credentials is delivered to the North Korean foreign ministry, and the original is presented to the chair of the Standing Committee of the Supreme People's Assembly.



The move comes after the two countries agreed to reciprocally open embassies in July of last year.