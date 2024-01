Photo : YONHAP News

A search warrant has been issued against the suspect possibly facing attempted murder charges for stabbing main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung in Busan on Tuesday.According to the Busan Metropolitan Police Agency, investigators interrogated the 66-year-old suspect, identified by his surname Kim, about his motive before locking him up at a local police station at around 12:00 a.m. on Wednesday.He has reportedly confessed to intending to kill Lee.The police are also believed to have requested the nation's political parties to confirm the membership of the suspect.Kim stabbed the left side of the DP chief's neck after approaching him while pretending to be a supporter while Lee inspected the site of delayed construction for a new airport on Gadeok Island.Since the completion of a two-hour surgery, the opposition chief is in intensive care at the Seoul National University Hospital for damage to his jugular vein.