PPP Rep. Her Eun-a to Defect, Join Ex-PPP Chief's 'New Reform Party'

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling People Power Party(PPP) Rep. Her Eun-a has announced her defection to join a new party set to be launched by former PPP leader Lee Jun-seok.At a press conference on Wednesday, Her said she is making the switch in order to prevent a sweeping victory by the main opposition Democratic Party in April's general elections, which she said would lead to restricted public liberty and the destruction of the value of fairness.Her said the ruling party is sidestepping problems stemming from the Yoon Suk Yeol administration's state policy direction, lack of communication, ideological obsession, prosecutor-centered appointments and poor response to allegations surrounding Yoon’s family.The lawmaker by proportional representation said the essence of the problems will not change with the inauguration of an interim leadership under former justice minister Han Dong-hoon.Her said that while she expects the new party to face many challenges, it will seek to put an end to politics centered on partisanship and the incitement of rage among radical supporters on both ends of the spectrum.The lawmaker is the third of the former PPP chief's close aides to defect to join his tentatively named "New Reform Party" after lawyer Chun Ha-ram and Lee Ki-in, a member of the Gyeonggi provincial assembly.