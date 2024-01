Photo : YONHAP News

Representatives of the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) issued a statement against all forms of violence that threatens democracy in response to an attack on party leader Lee Jae-myung the previous day.Following a general meeting on Wednesday, DP lawmakers expressed strong concern over what they described as terrorism aimed at destroying different ideas and views through violence and hatred.Denouncing such acts targeting major politicians, the lawmakers expressed hope for Lee's prompt recovery.They then urged investigative agencies, including the police, to conduct the probe into the attack in a strictly fair and swift manner, pledging not to sit idly by should there be a political consideration or an attempt to either scale down or distort the incident.