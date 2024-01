Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol said terrorism suppresses human liberty as the enemy of democracy and all those that seek a free society.Yoon made the remark at a New Year’s ceremony held at the former presidential compound of Cheong Wa Dae on Wednesday while referring to the absence of main opposition Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung, who is in the hospital recuperating from surgery after being attacked the previous day.The president then called for unity in consoling the opposition leader and his family, while demanding a stern response to such acts of crime.Upon news of Lee's attack on Tuesday, Yoon, through his spokesperson, said something that should never happen has occurred, before calling for a prompt investigation as well as support in Lee's treatment.