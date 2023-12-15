Yoon Calls for Joint Effort for Future Generation’s Happiness, Prosperity

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has called on the public to work together in the new year to achieve happiness and prosperous livelihoods for the nation's future generation.Yoon made the call while hosting a New Year’s event on Wednesday, inviting the parliamentary speaker, heads of the Supreme Court, the Constitutional Court, the prime minister and head of the state election watchdog as well as political, business, labor and religious representatives.In his toast, National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo vowed to demonstrate the nation’s ability to turn crisis into opportunity with full-fledged efforts to improve public livelihoods through bipartisan dialogue and compromise.Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said the Cabinet will seek more opportunities to meet with the public on the site, placing priority on looking after their livelihoods.Ruling People Power Party interim leader Han Dong-hoon said his party will do its best ahead of April's general elections not merely for the sake of victory but rather with a focus on improving the lives of fellow citizens.Main opposition Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung was absent as he is receiving treatment after being stabbed by an assailant on Tuesday while on a visit to the southeastern city of Busan.