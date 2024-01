Photo : YONHAP News

The National Intelligence Service(NIS) said on Wednesday the daughter of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un appears to be the likely successor.In a document submitted to Democratic Party(DP) lawmaker Lee In-young, the spy agency said that a comprehensive analysis of Kim Ju-ae’s public activities and media exposure in the North has led to the conclusion that she is the heir apparent.The report added, however, that since her father is still young and has no major health problems, the NIS is not discarding other possibilities.The agency's report also noted that in addition to Ju-ae, who is believed to have been born in 2013, the North Korean leader has another child whose gender is unknown.The latest analysis also follows its previous report to the National Assembly last September that assessed Kim Ju-ae to most likely be the successor based on her public appearances.