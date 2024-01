Photo : YONHAP News

Online video game publisher Nexon has been hit with a fine of eleven-point-six billion won, or some eight-point-85 million U.S. dollars, for engaging in deceptive practices with in-game items.According to the Fair Trade Commission(FTC) on Wednesday, the game publisher manipulated the probability of randomized items in its game “MapleStory,” which posted revenue of 560 billion won in 2020, around 28 percent of which came from in-game item purchases.The deception extended to another title, “Bubble Fighter,” with doctored randomization for both running from 2010 to 2021 while the company fell afoul of the Act on Consumer Protection in Electronic Commerce by failing to notify users of the change.Nexon said it accepts the regulator's decision while apologizing to users.The latest fine against the gaming giant marks the largest-ever the FTC has levied for violators of the consumer protection law to date.