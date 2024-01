Photo : YONHAP News

Police on Wednesday raided the home and workplace of the suspect in the stabbing attack against Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung.The Busan Metropolitan Police Agency conducted the raid at around 1:30 p.m. at the residence in Asan, South Chungcheong Province, as well as the real estate agency office that the suspect, a man surnamed Kim in his late 60s, had been running.During the raid, investigators seized the computers Kim regularly used at home and at the office, looking to secure evidence of the crime or materials that could confirm his motive.The police added that Kim used a hiking knife that had been partially modified to make it easier to commit the crime, and are now trying to ascertain whether the suspect was a member of a political party.They also said they plan to request a pretrial detention warrant.