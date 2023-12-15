Menu Content

Politics

Report Finds More than Half of Municipalities Have Become Super-aged Society

More than half of the nation’s municipalities have become a super-aged society in which seniors aged 65 or older make up more than 20 percent of the total population. 

According to a report published in the quarterly magazine of the Korea Employment Information Service released on Wednesday, 51-point-six percent of the nation’s municipalities became super-aged societies in 2022, compared to some 33 percent in 2015. 

Uiseong County in North Gyeongsang Province was found to have the highest ratio of people aged 65 or older out of its total population followed by Goheung County in South Jeolla Province, Gunwi County in North Gyeongsang Province and Hapcheon County in South Gyeongsang Province. 

The report also found that the percentage of people aged 65 or older climbed zero-point-677 percentage points annually between 2015 and 2022. 

Busan aged the fastest among upper level local governments followed by Ulsan, Daegu, Gangwon, North Gyeongsang Province and South Gyeongsang Province. 

The only municipality that saw a drop in the ratio of senior citizens was Sejong City.
