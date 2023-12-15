Yoon Set to Receive Annual Policy Briefings

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol is set to receive annual policy briefings starting Thursday.The presidential office earlier announced that this year’s briefings will be held in the form of discussions between the president, the public and experts on certain topics at various locations, departing from last year’s ministry briefings at the former presidential office Cheong Wa Dae.The theme of the first session on Thursday is "A vibrant economy for the people."Around ten sessions will be held to address issues such as housing, jobs, small- and medium-sized businesses, public safety, transportation, medical reform, the low birth rate and energy policy.According to the top office, the second policy briefing on housing set for next Wednesday will be held at an area designated for redevelopment.An official at the top office said that the new format is part of efforts to implement President Yoon’s principles in state administration focusing on people's livelihoods.