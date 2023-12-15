Menu Content

More Than 100 People Killed in Bombing at Iran Memorial for Assassinated Commander

Written: 2024-01-04 09:47:32Updated: 2024-01-04 17:29:34

Photo : YONHAP News

At least 103 people were reportedly killed and 188 were injured on Wednesday in Iran after two explosions at a memorial for the nation's former top general Qasem Soleimani.

According to Iran’s state news agency IRNA, a pair of bombs exploded on Wednesday afternoon during the memorial at the burial site in the city of Kerman, 820 kilometers from the Iranian capital city of Tehran.  

Local authorities called the twin blasts a terror attack with no group so far claiming responsibility. 

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi blamed Israel for the explosions, saying it will pay a “heavy price.” He accused the Zionist regime of targeting a commander outside of Palestinian territories for terrorist crimes.

The Iranian government declared a national day of mourning on Thursday. 

The South Korean Foreign Ministry released a statement on Thursday conveying the government's condolences for the victims of the explosions, while condemning the perpetrators "in the strongest terms."

Soleimani was killed by a U.S. airstrike ordered by former President Donald Trump at Baghdad International Airport four years ago Wednesday.
