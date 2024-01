Photo : KBS News

A South Korean tourist died while riding an off-road vehicle in Laos.The accident occurred in Vang Vieng, a tourist destination around 150 kilometers from the Laotian capital city Vientiane and an investigation is underway.A foreign ministry official in Seoul said that the South Korean embassy in the Southeast Asian nation dispatched a consul to the location of the accident, providing necessary consular assistance.The ministry did not disclose the identity of the victim.Taking off-road adventures with four-wheel drive vehicles, also known as “buggies” is a major tourist activity in Vang Vieng, and even tourists without a driver's license can rent a vehicle.