Photo : YONHAP News

Hyundai Motor and its affiliate Kia Corporation in the United States both posted a double-digit growth in sales last year to hit all-time record performances.According to Hyundai Motor America on Wednesday, its annual total sales marked a record high 801-thousand-195 units in 2023, up eleven percent from a year earlier.For December, Hyundai reported sales of 75-thousand-164 units to post a four percent increase year-on-year and the highest December sales in company history.Kia Motors America also said that its annual sales in the U.S. grew 13 percent on-year to set an all-time record with 782-thousand-451 units sold last year.Six Kia models -- Carnival, Niro, Seltos, Sportage, Telluride and Forte -- set all-time annual sales records in 2023, while sales of electric models increased 41 percent.