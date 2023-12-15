Nominee: N. Korean Leader's Daughter Kim Ju-ae Most Probable Successor

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's spy agency currently considers North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's daughter, Kim Ju-ae, to be his most probable successor.National Intelligence Service(NIS) director nominee Cho Tae-yong delivered the assessment in a written response ahead of his parliamentary confirmation hearing on Thursday, citing a comprehensive analysis of the daughter's public appearances and level of courtesy.This is the first time that Korea's spy agency has publicly judged Kim Ju-ae to be the most likely successor.The nominee added, however, that Seoul is keeping a close observation as the regime leader is young and in relatively good health, among many other variables.Aside from Ju-ae, born in 2013, the regime leader is understood to have another child whose gender remains unidentified.As for the North's additional nuclear test, Cho said Pyongyang is maintaining its Punggye-ri facility to enable testing at any time, and the timing will likely be decided by the political considerations of the regime leader.