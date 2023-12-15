PPP Interim Chief Agrees with Including May 18 Pro-Democracy Spirit in Constitution

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling People Power Party(PPP) interim leader Han Dong-hoon on Thursday said he actively agrees with including the spirit of the May 18 pro-democracy movement in the Constitution.After paying his respects at the May 18​ National Cemetery while on a visit to the southwestern city of Gwangju, where the 1980 democratic uprising took place, Han said the Gwangju spirit of May defends democracy during difficult times and coincides with the nation's constitutional spirit.The PPP chief emphasized that he not only agrees with the inclusion, but that including the May 18 spirit in the Constitution would make it more abundant, distinct and proud.While the inclusion was a part of President Yoon Suk Yeol's campaign pledge, it would require a constitutional amendment.Han said should the amendment proceed, he believes that no one would oppose the inclusion.In the guestbook, Han wrote that he respects Gwangju residents' great devotion to democracy, pledging to keep their wishes in mind as he seeks to create the future with fellow citizens.