Prosecutors Indict Ex-DP Chief over Violation of Political Fund Law, Bribery

Written: 2024-01-04 12:16:39Updated: 2024-01-04 16:41:36

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors indicted former main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Song Young-gil over alleged bribery ahead of the 2021 party leadership race.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office on Thursday indicted Song on charges of bribery and violating the political fund law.

Song is accused of involvement in the distribution of cash envelopes totaling 66-point-five million won, or around 51-thousand U.S. dollars, to 20 sitting DP lawmakers and regional party heads between March and April 2021.

Song is suspected of receiving 50 million won from a businessman, identified by the surname Kim, and another ten million won from DP-turned-independent Rep. Lee Sung-man in off-the-book election funds.

He also allegedly took illegal political funds totaling 763 million won from seven people through an external sponsor group between January 2020 and December 2021.

Out of the illegal political funds, 40 million won from Park Yong-ha, the former head of the Yeosu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, was allegedly given as a bribe in return for a business favor.
