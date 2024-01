Photo : YONHAP News

Two separate pileups on icy bridges in the central city of Sejong on Thursday saw 14 people injured.29 vehicles were involved in a collision that occurred on the Geumbitnoeul Bridge at 5:24 a.m., leaving five people injured.Another pileup on the Aramchan Bridge at 6:27 a.m. involving nine vehicles also led to nine passengers injured.All 14 passengers sustained light injuries.The accidents occurred due to thick fog and black ice forming on the bridge, as Sejong City carried out emergency snow removal work by deploying 47 snow removal vehicles to the two locations and sections vulnerable to icing.