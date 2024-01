Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung, who is receiving treatment at Seoul National University Hospital following a knife attack in Busan on Tuesday, is recovering smoothly.Dr. Min Seung-kee, who performed the DP leader's surgery, held a briefing at the hospital on Thursday and said, while Lee was recovering well, there are still concerns that additional infections or surgical complications may occur due to the nature of the trauma.According to the surgeon, the DP leader suffered a one-point-four centimeter long stab wound to the left side of his neck, above the sternocleidomastoid muscle.However, Dr. Min said while around 60 percent of the internal jugular vein was sharply cut through the muscle, no damage to the arteries surrounding the cranial nerves, esophagus or airway was observed.Medical staff performed a one hour 40 minute surgery on Tuesday, during which a vascular reconstruction was performed.