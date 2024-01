Photo : YONHAP News

It's estimated that more than 100 million won, or 76-thousand U.S. dollars was spent to restore the walls of Gyeongbok Palace, which was defaced by graffiti in December last year.The Cultural Heritage Administration(CHA) plans to charge the person who sprayed the graffiti with the cost of the restoration work.The administration said it calculated the total cost, including expert labor costs, by requesting an appraisal agency to calculate the amount.This marks the first time compensation has been demanded since the 'Cultural Heritage Protection Act' was revised in 2020 and relevant regulations were established.Currently, around 80 percent of the removal process has been completed.