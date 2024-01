Photo : YONHAP News

The decision on the pretrial detention warrant for main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung's attacker will be announced as early as Thursday.A pretrial detention interrogation for the 67-year-old suspect surnamed Kim, began at 2 p.m. and finished after 20 minutes.When asked by reporters why he attempted to take the life of the DP leader, Kim told them to refer to his eight-page statement submitted to the police.The Busan Metropolitan Police Agency submitted a request for the warrant on Wednesday at 7:35 p.m., with the prosecution requesting a pretrial detention warrant from the court less than four hours later.Prior to seeking a warrant, police conducted a raid at Kim's residence and workplace on Wednesday.